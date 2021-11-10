Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $4,720,326.12 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NFLX opened at $655.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $690.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

