Andrew Karam Sells 29,267 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 29,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $2,931,090.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Andrew Karam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Andrew Karam sold 2,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $280,812.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Andrew Karam sold 10,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $963,900.00.

APP opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.54. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $104.67.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist lifted their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $7,831,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $1,054,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 39.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,300 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $1,810,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $434,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.