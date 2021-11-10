Kevin A. Plank Sells 336,899 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $7,516,216.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:UA opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 42.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Under Armour by 33.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Under Armour by 1,372.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

