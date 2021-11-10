Helen Torley Sells 50,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $2,004,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HALO. JMP Securities increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

