Diageo (LON:DGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,790.50

Diageo plc (LON:DGE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,790.50 ($49.52) and last traded at GBX 3,781.50 ($49.41), with a volume of 110826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,778.50 ($49.37).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,755 ($49.06).

Get Diageo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,555.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,468.18. The stock has a market cap of £87.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,542 ($46.28) per share, for a total transaction of £8,288.28 ($10,828.69). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,471 shares of company stock valued at $89,781,906.

About Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.