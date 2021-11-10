Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Hits New 52-Week High at $159.04

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $159.04 and last traded at $158.94, with a volume of 202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTV shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv in the third quarter worth $228,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Veritiv by 34.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,181,000 after purchasing an additional 98,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 11.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

