Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Sets New 52-Week High at $121.00

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.00 and last traded at $120.93, with a volume of 406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $159,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,855 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

