Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 138,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 371,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.55 million and a PE ratio of -45.00.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

