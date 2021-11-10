JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 20,850 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,850 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after buying an additional 119,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 114,059 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 659.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 72,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $131,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $702,629. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $543.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.86.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.