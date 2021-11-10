JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $6,155,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 6,927 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $109,723.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,464,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,198,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 44,197 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $658,093.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIBS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

