JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Citizens worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 30,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Citizens by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Citizens by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Citizens by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIA stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.09. Citizens, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $7.06.

CIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citizens to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

