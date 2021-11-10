JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000.

DCRNU stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

