Craig Arnold Sells 127,559 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ETN opened at $174.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.23 and a 200-day moving average of $155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $175.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $1,706,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.83.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

