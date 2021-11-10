Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) PT Raised to $62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBU. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

NYSE:BBU opened at $49.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after buying an additional 285,080 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 210,540 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,329,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 87,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

