Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $560.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth $125,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.