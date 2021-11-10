Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FSR. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fisker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.64.

Fisker stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Fisker has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fisker by 443.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,463 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fisker by 2,184,600.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 218,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 218,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fisker by 212.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 309,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fisker by 395,776.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

