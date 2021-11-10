Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVH. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

EVH stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $457,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,553 shares of company stock worth $7,198,663 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,495,000 after buying an additional 93,655 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after purchasing an additional 109,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,537,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,478,000 after purchasing an additional 83,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

