Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $59.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 185.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $467,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

