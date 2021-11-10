Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Lowered by William Blair

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of eXp World in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45 and a beta of 3.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $601,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $666,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,660 over the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in eXp World by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.