ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.10). ZIOPHARM Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

In other news, Director Heidi Hagen purchased 23,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $41,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,666.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Vieser purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.5% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 93,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

