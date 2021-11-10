Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of LHC Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.73.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $151.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

