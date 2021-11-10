Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

HMN stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $329,966 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

