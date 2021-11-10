Critical Analysis: Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) & VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and VIA optronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.27 billion 3.10 $82.30 million $0.96 38.23 VIA optronics $174.30 million 1.01 -$4.13 million ($0.39) -19.91

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 7.72% 7.32% 5.18% VIA optronics -4.62% -10.85% -5.29%

Risk & Volatility

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tower Semiconductor and VIA optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.08%. VIA optronics has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.30%. Given VIA optronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Tower Semiconductor.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats VIA optronics on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

