Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

SMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $171.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.38. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

