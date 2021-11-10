discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.94) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

LON DSCV opened at GBX 978 ($12.78) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,085.70. discoverIE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,274 ($16.64). The firm has a market cap of £927.20 million and a P/E ratio of 76.69.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

