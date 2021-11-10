Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €9.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHA. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.71 ($9.07).

Shares of SHA opened at €8.00 ($9.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.32. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

