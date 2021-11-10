Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €103.17 ($121.37).

Porsche Automobil stock opened at €85.82 ($100.96) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €86.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €89.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.65. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €52.50 ($61.76) and a one year high of €102.00 ($120.00).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

