Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GTLB. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

GTLB opened at $130.81 on Monday. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

