Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.64

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and traded as low as $20.49. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 9,001 shares changing hands.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBF. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 150,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

