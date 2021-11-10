Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.64

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and traded as low as $20.49. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 9,001 shares changing hands.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
