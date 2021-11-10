Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NLLSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Nel ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nel ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NLLSF stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. Nel ASA has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

