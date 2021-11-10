MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

MiNK Therapeutics stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $22.16.

