Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the software’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.29.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $6,611,766.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,691 shares of company stock worth $32,950,230 over the last 90 days. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the software’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the software’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,408 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

