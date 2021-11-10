Royal Bank of Canada Boosts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $112.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.50.

NYSE NEWR opened at $125.97 on Tuesday. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. New Relic’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 93,668 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in New Relic by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in New Relic by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in New Relic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

