PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $268.00 at Oppenheimer

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $329.00 to $268.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.72.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $205.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

