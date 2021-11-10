Angi Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Angi in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angi’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

ANGI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.75 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,133 shares of company stock worth $349,216 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Angi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

