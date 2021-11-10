Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on POFCY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petrofac currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

POFCY opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

