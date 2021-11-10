Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Boosted by Analyst

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OCFC. Piper Sandler raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

OCFC stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after buying an additional 108,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,177,000 after buying an additional 350,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,909,000 after buying an additional 37,444 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,326,000 after buying an additional 231,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.