Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.13

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 16149817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.26.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 106.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,481,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 199,211 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 68,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 684,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 683,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78,918 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 142,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,156,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 458,990 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.