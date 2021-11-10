Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $452.00.

BZLYF stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

