El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LOCO. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

LOCO stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $557.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the first quarter worth $48,975,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 244,309.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 471,517 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the second quarter worth $8,058,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 362,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the second quarter worth $3,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.