Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Itron reported third-quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues declined year over year due to component constraints. Nevertheless, the company benefited from Outcomes segment momentum which was driven by growing software license revenues. It witnessed stability in supply chain and logistics. Itron’s supply chain optimization strategy remains a positive. Also, it remains optimistic about its strategic investments and growing footprint in the connected devices space. Further, solid momentum across Riva intelligence platform is likely to continue aiding Itron’s performance. However, sluggish Device Solutions and Networked Solutions segments remain major concerns. Further, pandemic-led manufacturing inefficiencies and sluggish demand environment are headwinds. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

ITRI has been the topic of several other reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.09.

Itron stock opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.58. Itron has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,221.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth $328,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 20.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 46.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 65,848 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Itron by 9.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

