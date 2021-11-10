Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

HBIO opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $310.61 million, a P/E ratio of -152.40 and a beta of 1.74. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 212,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 45,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

