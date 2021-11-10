Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

NYSE:CVS opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,111 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,455,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

