MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MKGAF) & The Competition Critical Review

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS: MKGAF) is one of 893 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 14.73% 19.94% 8.51% MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Competitors -3,705.13% -129.61% -26.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 0 0 0 0 N/A MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Competitors 5170 19004 41112 792 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 65.29%. Given MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien $20.03 billion $2.27 billion 32.45 MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -720.59

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility. The Life Science sector provides scientists with laboratory materials, technologies, and services. The Performance Materials sector offers specialty chemicals and materials for demanding applications. The firm offers pharma and biopharma manufacturing, pharmaceutical research, pharma quality control, and government and academic research services. The company was founded by Friedrich Jacob Merck in 1668 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany.

