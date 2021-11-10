Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amedisys in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $184.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $137.82 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,004,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,856,000 after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

