William Blair Comments on BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $347.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 257,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

