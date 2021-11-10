Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

CHCT opened at $47.39 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.95%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

