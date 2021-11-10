Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. Berry has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $807.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 49,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

