Comparing Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) & Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Skillz alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skillz and Sohu.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 5 5 0 2.50 Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00

Skillz presently has a consensus target price of $23.06, indicating a potential upside of 85.93%. Sohu.com has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.89%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Sohu.com.

Volatility and Risk

Skillz has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skillz and Sohu.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $230.12 million 21.71 -$145.51 million ($0.34) -36.47 Sohu.com $749.89 million 1.07 -$54.97 million $2.62 7.76

Sohu.com has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sohu.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -36.84% -44.24% -29.94% Sohu.com 12.40% 7.86% 2.98%

Summary

Sohu.com beats Skillz on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.