TD Securities Raises Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$60.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

NYSE:GOOS opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.